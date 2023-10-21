Amazonia bags the Galileo Handicap

October 21, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Amazonia (Yash Narredu up) won the Galileo Handicap (1,100m), the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (Oct. 21).

The winner is owned by Stride Livestock rep. by Dr. Ram H. Shroff, Mr. Raj H. Shroff & Mr. Chetan Shantilal Shah and trained by D. Narredu.

Jockey Yash Narredu and trainer Deepesh Narredu scored a treble on the day.

1. HAIL TO REASON HANDICAP (Div. II). GREAT SPIRIT (Yash Narredu) 1, Trump Baby (Hindu Singh) 2, Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 3 and Star Of Liberty (Farhan Alam) 4. 1/2, 3 and 4-1/2. 1m, 17.16s. Rs. 13 (w), 10, 14, 15 (p), SHP: 21, THP: 43, FP: 28, Q: 22, Tla: 80.

Owner: M/s. Sohna Stud Farm. Trainer D. Narredu.

2. HAIL TO REASON HANDICAP (Div. I): KING ROGER (Hindu Singh) 1, Wood Art (Ram Nandan) 2, Empress Royal (Farid Ansari) 3 and Pacific (Manikandan) 4. 1-3/4, 1 and 1-3/4. 1m, 17.34s. Rs. 21 (w), 20, 47, 10 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 47, FP: 105, Q: 85, Tla: 469.

Owners: Mr. Cheriyan Abraham & Mr. Ananta Narayanan Suresh. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

3. TURN - TO HANDICAP: LORD MOI (Antony Raj) 1, Ruling Star (Yash Narredu) 2, Royal Falcon (P. Vikram) 3 and Acantha (Hindu Singh) 4. Nose, 4-3/4 and 5-1/4. 1m, 31.09s. Rs, 20 (w), 10, 19, 92 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 250, FP: 71, Q: 26, Tla: 1,396.

Owner: M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

4. NASRULLAH HANDICAP: MISS ALLURE (Yash Narredu) 1, Dear Lady (P. Vikram) 2, Felix (Farid Ansari) 3 and Loch Lomond (Antony Raj) 4. 4, 1 and nose. 1m, 44.53s. Rs. 12 (w), 12, 113, 10 (p), SHP: 333, THP: 92, FP: 179, Q: 239, Tla: 1,074.

Owners: Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal & Kunal Gupta Stud Farm. Trainer: D. Narredu.

5. GALILEO HANDICAP: AMAZONIA (Yash Narredu) 1, Empress Eternal (P. Vikram) 2, Berrettini (C. Brisson) 3 and Constant Variable (Abhay Singh) 4. Not run: Priceless Ruler. 2-3/4, 1-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 9.09s. Rs. 16 (w), 10, 99, 24 (p), SHP: 421, THP: 92, FP: 608, Q: 641, Tla; 3,558.

Owners: Stride Livestock rep by Dr. Ram H. Shroff & Mr. Raj H. Shroff & Mr. Chetan Shantilal Shah. Trainer: D. Narredu.

6. SEE THE STARS HANDICAP: MONTELENA (Suraj Narredu) 1, Admiral Shaw (Yash Narredu) 2, Groovin (Ram Nandan) 3 and Celeste (Hindu Singh) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/4 and shd, 1m, 16.31s. Rs. 26 (w), 18, 10, 11 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 89, FP: 95, Q: 89, Tla: 271.

Owner: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: Suraj Shaw.

Tr: Rs. 105 (208 tkts), Mini Jkt: Rs. 142 (81 tkts), Jkt: Rs. 351 (111 tkts), Runner-up: Rs. 50 (329 tkts).