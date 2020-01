Alexei, Giant Star and Mystic Bay catch the eye

Alexei, Giant Star and Mystic Bay caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan.20) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Gdansk (J.Chinoy) 38.5. Pushed. Gilt Edge (Zameer), Ecclat (rb) 40. Former was two lengths better. Awesome One (Kamble) 37.5. Good.

800m: Giant Star (Kamble), Odessa (Peter) 50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Naxos (J.Chinoy) 54.5, 600/40. Pushed. Thea’s Castle (Kaviraj) 56, 600/41.5. Easy. Crosswinds (Zameer), Shes The Queen (A.Gaikwad) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Monk (Nicky Mackay) 55, 600/40.5. Easy. Mystic Bay (Kamble), Gallant Star (Peter) 49, 600/36.5. Former beat the latter by a distance. Cellini (Ayyar) 57, 600/42.5. Easy.

1000m: Whydah (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. Moved well. Questionable (Nazil) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Moved fluently. Take It Easy (Nazil) 1-9, 600/41.5. Moved freely. Fencing (Baria) 1-9, 600/42. Easy. Resolute (Kamble), Galloping Star (Peter) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/38. Former finished well clear. Tasawwur (Santosh), Thunder Clap (Nirmal) 1-10, 600/42. Former made up four lengths and finished level.

1200m: Sultan Suleiman (David Egan) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Worked well. Benghazi (Kharadi), Exotique (Roche) 1-25, 600/40. Pair level. Mzilikazi (Roche), Copper Queen (Parmar) 1-26, 600/42. Pair easy. Martini (Kharadi), Smasher (rb) 1-26, 600/42. Former ended five lengths in front.

1400m: Alexei (Parmar), Kennedy (Kharadi) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished six lengths ahead. Former in good shape.

1800m: Wizard Of Stocks (Roche), Eagleinthesky (Parmar) 2-6, 1600/1-51, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-22.5, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and was slightly urged to end level.

Race track.

600m: Zarriya (Kaviraj), Thea’s Pet (Aniket) 40. Pair level. Le Mans (Nathan Evans), Splashing (Mahesh) 36. Both moved neck and neck freely. Zenith (D.A.Naik) 34. Moved well.

800m: La Peregrina (Kaviraj) 54, 600/38. Urged.

1000m: Corporate Jungle/Supernova (J.Chinoy), Ustad Pedro (Aniket) 1-7, 800/52, 600/37. They were urged and ended level. Itish Eyes (Nazil) 1-4, 800/49, 600/34. Pressed. Macau (Pranil), Spring Grove (rb) 1-5, 600/35. Pair moved level freely. Sandman (Nathan Evans) 1-2, 800/48, 600/34. Responded well. Van Dyke (Kadam) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. About The Cloud (Malam), Gracida (Santosh) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/36.5. Former better. Moon River (Roche), Tiberius (Kaviraj) and Parisian (rb) 1-4, 600/35. Trio moved level freely. Texas Gold (A.Prakash), Soldier Of Fortune (Nazil) 1-2.5, 800/49.5, 600/36. Former finished a distance ahead.

1200m: Valegro (Parmar) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 600/36. Pleased.

Noted on January 19.

Inner sand.

800m: Peerless (rb) 52, 600/38.5. Moved well. Dazzling star (Peter) 52, 600/38. Urged. Allegria (Bhawani) 56, 600/42. Easy. Paolita (Shubham), Brianna (rb) 55.5, 600/41. Former superior.

1000m: Star For You (Kadam), Allauddin Khilji (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Rogue One (Kaviraj) 1-10, 600/41.5. Urged. Arrecife (Bhawani) 1-10.5, 600/42. Easy.

1400m: Momentum (rb) 1-39, 1000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. Moved freely.

Mock race noted on January 18.

Race track.

2000m: Northern Alliance (Yash), Ithaca (Zervan) and Goshawk (D.A.Naik) 2-4, 600/38. Won by: 2, 6. Northern Alliance easily came from third position to win the race.