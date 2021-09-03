Akido wins Chettinad Cement Nilgiris 2000 Guineas

A.C. Muthiah-owned Akido, piloted by Nakhat Singh, claimed the Chettinad Cement Nilgiris 2000 Guineas, the feature event of the races here, on Friday. Satheesh trains the winner. Jockey Nikhil Naidu scored a treble on the day.

1. SCENT OF POWER HANDICAP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: AMAZING KITTEN (Shahar Babu) 1, Propahlady (C. Umesh) 2, Blue Patent (Rahil Akhtar) 3 and Cape Cod (S. Sunil) 4. 4-3/4, lnk and nk. 1m, 30.47s. Owner: Mr. Javeed Ghatala. Trainer Saddam Iqbal.

2. EXCLUSIVE DANCER HANDICAP (1,400m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: BRANKA (Nikhil Naidu) 1, Chaitanya (Ajeet Kumar) 2, Mighty Princess (M. Bhaskar) 3 and Sifan (C. Umesh) 4. 3/4, 3-1/4 and nose. 1m, 28.41s. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

3. ZACHARY PLATE (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): MISTER MOONLIGHT (P. Trevor) 1, Dashing Beauty (Zervan) 2, Aretha (C. Umesh) 3 and Turf Beauty (Yash Narredu) 4. 5, 2 and 1. 1m, 41.09s. Owners: Mr. Shomenath Roy Chowdhury & Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

4. I SPECIALIST HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: DIVINA (Nikhil Naidu) 1, Avellino (P. Vikram) 2, Comanche Brave (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Dont Dilly Dally (Farid Ansari) 4. 1, 1 and lnk. 1m, 42.47s. Owners: Mr. Saif Hoosein Nensey, Mrs. Nissa Hoosein Nensey & Mr. Husain Sultan Ali Nensey. Trainer: Sebastian.

5. CHETTINAD CEMENT NILGIRIS 2000 GUINEAS (1,400m), 3-y-o Indian Horses (Terms): AKIDO (Outstrip-Gift Wrap) Nakhat Singh 1, Ascoval (Excellent Art-Star Of Venus) Neeraj 2, Cool Rider (Phoenix Tower-Dance To The Tune) A. Sandesh 3 and Imperial Blue (Be Safe-Youre So Beautiful) Akshay Kumar 4. 3/4, shd and 1-1/2. 1m, 25.82s. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Satheesh.

6. DODABETTA PEAK CUP (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: LADY ROYAL (Nikhil Naidu) 1, Fiat Justitia (C. Umesh) 2, Uncle Sam (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Victory Walk (A. Imran Khan) 4. 3-1/4, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 0.59s. Owner: M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm. Trainer: Sebastian.