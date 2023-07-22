Ahead Of My Time and Misty impress

July 22, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - PUNE:

Ahead Of My Time and Misty impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (July 22) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Between Friends (Prasad) 1600/1000m 39. Easy. Dagger’s Strike (Prasad) 55, 600/39. Moved freely. Rhythm Of Nature (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy. Nord (Shahrukh) 41. Easy.

800m: Kings Love (Shahrukh) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Demetrius (Bhawani), Speculator (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/41. They finished level freely. Mount Sinai (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Azrinaz (Bhawani) 54, 600/40. Urged. Juliette (Bhawani) 57, 600/43. Good. Justin (app) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Atomic Angel (Bhawani) 57, 600/44. Easy. Misty (Shahrukh) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Note. Freedom (Shelar), Alpha Domino (Hamir) 55, 600/42. Pair moved together freely. C’est L’ Amour (Aniket), Dragon Wings (Mustakim) 54, 600/41. They were urged and finished level. Julius (Bhawani), Juliana (app) 55, 600/41. Pair level.

1000m: Magileto (H.M. Akshay) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Blazing Bay (app) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. Kimiko (Atul) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Cascade (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-8, 600/41. Good work.

1200m: Kiefer (Saba), Dream Alliance (Hamir) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level. Dexa (Shelar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. It’s My Time (P. Vinod) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

1400m: Ahead Of My Time (Mosin) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Moved impressively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: She’s On Fire (Prasad) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Mysterious Girl (Shahrukh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/43. Urged. Phenom (Parmar), Lit (P. Dhebe) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Tabriz (Prasad), Windermere (Peter) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished well ahead. Exuma (Parmar), Pure (P. Dhebe) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pair jumped out well and finished level.

Mock race noted on Friday (July 21): Race track: 1400m: Joaquin (T.S. Jodha), Dangerous (M.S. Deora), Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble), Golden Kingdom (Gagandeep), Dyf (Kaviraj), Red Merlot (S. Chinoy), Aries (Bhawani), Galloping Ahead (H.M. Akshay), Etoile (P. Shinde), Senorita D (S.J. Sunil) and Star (Shubham) 1-28, 600/38. Won by: 1/2, 4-1/4 and 2. Joaquin, won the race pillar to post impressively. Star turned around and stopped galloping soon after the start.