Agni takes the honours in feature

Agni (Akshay Kumar up) won the first division of the Mayor’s Cup, the main event of the races held here on Sunday (Dec. 29). The winner is owned by M/s. Prakash Babu, V. Krishna Das & Rajesh Sanghani and trained by D. Netto.

1. MUSICAL MORN PLATE (1,200m), 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): CONSCIOUS GIFT (I. Chisty) 1, Artemis Arrow (Rafique Sk.) 2, Waitoma (A.A. Vikrant) 3 and Spicy Star (Irvan Singh) 4. Hd, 3 and 1-1/2. 1m, 12.16s. ₹9 (w), 5, 16 and 5 (p), SHP: 40, FP: 265, Q: 177, Tla: 774. Favourite: Conscious Gift. Owners: Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy & Miss Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

2. NEXT MOVE PLATE (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): RASIKA (Mukesh Kumar) 1, All Star General (Akshay Kumar) 2, Dillon (Rohit Kumar) 3 and Ultimate Risk (Ajit Singh) 4. 1/2, 2 and hd. 1m, 42.18s. ₹71 (w), 22 and 6 (p), SHP: 14, FP: 388, Q: 94, Tla: 601. Favourite: All Star General. Owners: M/s. Sreeramulu Bommishetty & Rakesh Reddy. Trainer: Robin Reddy.

3. MAYOR’S CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): MON GENERAL (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Warrior Supreme (A.A. Vikrant) 2, Super Dart (Gopal Singh) 3 and Honest Hunter (B.R. Kumar) 4. Nk, hd and hd. 1m, 11.57s. ₹10 (w), 5, 17 and 8 (p), SHP: 86, FP: 151, Q: 121, Tla: 705. Favourite: Mon General. Owner: Mr. S.R. Sanas. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

4. HUSSAIN SAGAR CUP (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): WOOD BRIDGE (Nakhat Singh) 1, Rutilant (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Hope Is Eternal (Aneel) 3 and Joy Of Giving (G. Naresh) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 39.82s. ₹38 (w), 16, 7 and 11 (p), SHP: 23, FP: 252, Q: 132, Tla: 1,683. Favourite: Valee Tiger. Owners: M/s. Aziz Ahmed Khan, Mohammed Rasheed Ali Khan & Mirza Ayub Baig. Trainer: Faisal Hassan.

5. MAYOR’S CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): AGNI (Akshay Kumar) 1, King Maker (Surya Prakash) 2, Asteria (Afroz Khan) 3 and That’s My Class (Nakhat Singh) 4. Hd, hd and nk. 1m, 11.35s. ₹8 (w), 5, 7 and 16 (p), SHP: 30, FP: 44, Q: 40, Tla: 237. Favourite: Agni. Owners: M/s. Prakash Babu, V. Krishna Das & Rajesh Shanghai. Trainer: D. Netto.

6. SWEET GIRL PLATE (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): CITY OF BLOSSOM (Afroz Khan) 1, Midnight Dream (I. Chisty) 2, City Of Blossom (Rohit Kumar) 3 and Sporting Smile (Jitendra Singh) 4. 2, 2 and 2. 1m, 37.81s. ₹39 (w), 9, 6 and 8 (p), SHP: 23, FP: 227, Q: 85, Tla: 1,049. Favourite: Gusty Look. Owners: M/s. K. Thambuvan Reddy & Nirmal Singh. Trainer: Satyanarayana.

Jkt: ₹3,08,221(one tkt.), Runner-up: 3,669 (36 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 1,562 (85 tkts.), Tr (i): 602 (55 tkts.), (ii): 591 (66 tkts.).

