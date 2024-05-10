GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

PT Usha secures logistic support for Indian contingent during the Olympics

Updated - May 10, 2024 08:33 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 08:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

The president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), P.T. Usha announced that the shooters and golfers would get to stay close to their competition venues during the Olympics in Paris.

On her return from Paris, Usha stated that every effort was made to ensure comfortable and convenient accommodation for the athletes and support staff. 

“We have been able to secure accommodation for a number of sports-specific support staff at a short distance from the Athletes Village, as not everyone can be accommodated at the village,” said Usha.

The shooting events will be held at the Chateauroux Range, about 250 kilometres from Paris.

The IOA president also revealed that her team had a fruitful meeting with the Ambassador of India in France, Jawed Ashraf, who assured the best possible support for the Indian athletes and the contingent during the Games. Many French-speaking Indians had also agreed to be volunteers for the Indian contingent during the Olympics.

Usha and the IOA team also had a two-day stint at the International Olympic Committee (IOC), headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, and had a meeting with the IOC president Thomas Bach, apart from interaction with many departments.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.