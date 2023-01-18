PM Modi to inaugurate 2nd phase of 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' on Jan 18

January 18, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday virtually inaugurate the second phase of the 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' being organised in Uttar Pradesh' Basti district, his office said.

The 'Khel Mahakumbh' is a novel initiative that provides opportunity and platform to the youth of Basti and neighbouring areas to showcase their sporting talent and motivates them to take sport as a career option, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the second phase of 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23' being organised in Basti district, on January 18, 2023 at 1 PM via video conferencing, it said.

The 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' is being organised in Basti District by Lok Sabha MP from Basti, Harish Dwivedi since 2021.

'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23' is being organised in two phases. The first phase was organised from December 10 to 16, 2022, and the second phase will be held from January 18 to 28, 2023.

The Khel Mahakumbh organises diverse competitions in both indoor and outdoor sports like wrestling, kabaddi, kho kho, basketball, football, hockey, volleyball, handball, chess, carom, badminton, table tennis etc.

Apart from these, competitions in essay writing, painting, rangoli making etc. are also organised during the event.

It also endeavours to inculcate the spirit of discipline, team work, healthy competition, self-confidence and nationalism among the youth of the region, the statement said.