World Wrestling championship | Neha Sharma stays in medal race

Neha was beaten by USA’s Jacarra Winchester 7-2 but made it to the repechage round as the American reached the final.

September 18, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST

Y. B. Sarangi

Woman wrestler Neha Sharma (55kg) moved into the repechage round to stay in medal race at the World wrestling championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on September 18.

Other Indians in fray on September 18 could not make it to the medal rounds.

Anjili (59kg) got past Canada’s Laurence Beauregard 12-0 before going down to USA’s Jennifer Rogers 11-0.

In men’s freestyle, Anuj Kumar (65kg) lost to Mexico’s Austin Klee Gomez 8-7 in the opening round.

Sahil (97kg) beat Armenia’s Sergey Sargsyan 5-4 but was defeated by Kazakhstan’s Alisher Yergali 11-1.

Sachin Mor (79kg), who had entered the repechage round on Sunday, was ousted by North Macedonia’s Ahmad Madomedov 16-6.

