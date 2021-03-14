World singles TT qualification tournament | Manika, Sutirtha advance; Sharath loses

Sathiyan, who also received a first-round bye, will face another Italian Mihai Bobocica.

Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee won their first round matches but Sharath Kamal lost in the second round of the World Singles Qualification Tournament, for the Tokyo Olympics, at Doha on Sunday.

Manika defeated Bulgaria’s Maira Yovkova 11-5, 11-7, 11-4, 11-0 to set up a clash with Uzbekistan’s Rimma Gufranova.

Sutirtha got past Belgium’s Lisa Lung 11-3, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10 to meet Russia’s Polina Mikhailova in the second round.

Second seed Sharath, who gained a first-round bye, could not get his act together against Italy’s Niagol Staynov and lost 9-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-4, 8-11, 12-10.

