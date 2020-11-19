Tiger Woods to play along with son Charlie

I can’t tell you how excited I am, says the legendary golfer.

Tiger Woods still has one tournament left this year that might feel as big as any to him.

The PNC Championship announced on Thursday that Woods will play with 11-year-old son Charlie in the tournament that has paired major champions with their sons since 1995, the year before the 44-year-old Woods turned pro. “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together,” Woods said.

Incredible feeling

“It’s been great watching him progress as a junior golfer, and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship.”

The PNC Championship is scheduled for Dec. 19-20 in central Florida. The most television exposure Charlie got was last year at Augusta National when Woods wrapped his son in his arms after winning the Masters for the fifth time, coming back from four back surgeries. It was his 15th major, but the first his son saw him win.

Woods has caddied for his son in junior events, and one moment that got plenty of attention was the father of another junior trying to capture video of Woods, with Charlie and his smooth swing in the background.

Woods wrapped up his official year with an eventful Sunday in the Masters. He was well out of contention when he took a 10 on the par-3 12th hole, and then followed with five birdies over his last six holes.

Keeping with times

The PNC Championship, the brainchild of longtime IMG executive Alastair Johnston, has gone through iterations over the years to try to keep current with the times.

It allowed Fuzzy Zoeller to play with his daughter, Gretchen, and Arnold Palmer to play with his grandson, Sam Saunders. One year it had Aaron Stewart play with Paul Azinger after the boy’s father, Payne Stewart, died in a plane crash. Annika Sorenstam is playing with her father, Tom.

Added to the field this year is Justin Thomas playing with his father, longtime Kentucky club pro Mike Thomas.

For Johnston, having Woods agree to play took him back to a joke that became reality. They were next-door neighbours in villas at Isleworth when Woods turned pro in 1996 and signed with IMG.

“When he got back, it was two or three days later before we caught up, and I said, ‘Congratulations.’ I had a big grin on my face,” Johnston said. “I said, ‘You’ve just qualified to play in the Father-Son.’ He looked very bemused by the fact.”

It took 23 years, but Woods is playing.