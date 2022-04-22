Watch | How far can a paper plane fly?

April 22, 2022

A video on two Indian students who will participate in the World Paper Plane Flying championships.

Two Indian students - Aayush Mandawat and Deepak Chowdhury - will participate in the World Paper Plane Flying championships. They will lock horns with paper plane pilots around the world. The paper plane flying competition is an event conducted by Red Bull. Participants are asked to create paper planes from regular A4 sheets. They are not allowed to use scissors or glue or any kind of engine. They are then judged on a number of categories including farthest and longest flight. In India, 35 metres was the longest anyone had managed to make their paper plane fly, but Aayush reached an impressive 38 metre mark and broke the record. Similarly, Deepak kept his plane in flight for 10.45 seconds, making him National champion in the Airtime category.



