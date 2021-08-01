Other Sports

U.S. smash world record to win men’s Olympic 4x100m swimming medley relay

(From L) USA’s Michael Andrew, Ryan Murphy, Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple celebrate their gold in the final of the men’s 4x100m medley relay swimming event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on August 1, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

A storming butterfly leg from Caeleb Dressel powered the United States to a new world record and the gold medal in the men’s Olympic 4x100m medley relay final on August 1.

The U.S. team of Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Dressel, and Zach Apple touched in 3 minutes 26.78 seconds to smash the global 3:27.28 mark set at the 2009 world championships.

Britain came second in 3:27.51 and Italy were third in 3:29.17.

The Americans were trailing at 200m after Andrew’s breaststroke leg against Britain’s Adam Peaty but when Dressel hit the water that changed.

He clawed back the lead, leaving Apple to finish the job.


