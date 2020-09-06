Tour de France | Peters wins stage 8, Yates ahead

Yates leads Roglic by three seconds, Frenchman Guillaume Martin by nine

Nans Peters scored a first home stage win on the Tour de France on Saturday with Britain’s Adam Yates clinging on to the overall lead on a tough Pyrenean stage that caused an unexpected shake-up on stage 8 of 21.

Pinot drops out

Chief amongst the day's victims was fancied French climber Thibaut Pinot, who dropped out of the race for the overall standings entirely on the penultimate climb.

Peters achieved his win over three major mountains in the presence of French PM Jean Castex, producing a brilliant long-range solo breakaway. “I told myself, believe, believe believe,” said the AG2R rider who finished the 141km run from Cazeres-sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle in just over four hours. Yates leads Roglic by three seconds, Frenchman Guillaume Martin by nine.