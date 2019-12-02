Top cueists for inter-unit PSPB meet

Top cueists, including Pankaj Advani, Aditya Mehta, Brijesh Damani, Alok Kumar, Rupesh Shah, Sourav Kothari, Dhruv Sitwala and Manan Chandra, will be seen in action in the 16th Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) inter-unit billiards and snooker tournament starting at the Bengal Rowing Club here from Tuesday.

With the addition of Hindustan Petroleum, the four-day event — to be held in team and individual categories — will feature seven teams for the first time.

However, the main competition, involving the elite players, will be among Indian Oil, ONGC, Bharat Petroleum and GAIL.

“It’s like a mini-National championships with the best cueists of the country taking part in it. We had a three-day training camp here and we are well prepared for the event,” said Indian Oil captain Damani.