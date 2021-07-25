Tokyo Olympics | Yuto Horigome skateboards to history

He claimed the first-ever Olympic gold medal in the event

Yuto Horigome of Japan created history as he claimed the first-ever Olympic gold medal in the event at the Ariake Urban Sport on Sunday.

The pre-event favourite and the biggest name in skateboarding, Nyjah Huston flattered to deceive and finished seventh.

Yuto overcame a shaky start to pocket the gold with 37.18 points.

Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, a street league veteran, enjoyed the lead midway with back-to-back runs. However, Yuto with back-to-back tricks saw him power his way to gold. Hoefler, who stumbled many times during the tricks routine, took the silver with 36.15 points.

There was some consolation for USA as Jagger Eaton took the bronze with 35.35 points.

Result

1. Yuto Horigome (Japan) (37.18 pts), 2. Kelvin Hoefler (Brazil 36.15 pts), 3. Jagger Eaton (USA 35.35 pts).