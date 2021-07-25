Other Sports

Tokyo Olympics | Yuto Horigome skateboards to history

Yuto Horigome of Japan holds his gold medal after the men's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.   | Photo Credit: AP

Yuto Horigome of Japan created history as he claimed the first-ever Olympic gold medal in the event at the Ariake Urban Sport on Sunday.

The pre-event favourite and the biggest name in skateboarding, Nyjah Huston flattered to deceive and finished seventh.

Yuto overcame a shaky start to pocket the gold with 37.18 points.

Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, a street league veteran, enjoyed the lead midway with back-to-back runs. However, Yuto with back-to-back tricks saw him power his way to gold. Hoefler, who stumbled many times during the tricks routine, took the silver with 36.15 points.

There was some consolation for USA as Jagger Eaton took the bronze with 35.35 points.

Result

1. Yuto Horigome (Japan) (37.18 pts), 2. Kelvin Hoefler (Brazil 36.15 pts), 3. Jagger Eaton (USA 35.35 pts).


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Tokyo Olympics
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2021 8:04:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/tokyo-olympics-yuto-horigome-skateboards-to-history/article35525600.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY