Tokyo Olympics | Vishnu finishes 20th; Nethra 35th in sailing

India’s Olympic campaign for laser sailors – Vishnu Saravanan (standard) and Nethra Kumanan (radial) – came to an end at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Vishnu finished 20th in a fleet of 35, while Nethra was 35th among 44.

The highlight of the day from the Indian point of view was Vishnu’s stunning performance in the penultimate race (ninth).

The 21-year-old sailed well under low wind conditions, ranging between five and seven knots, to overcome quite a few world-class sailors, including reigning World champion Philipp Buhl of Germany, Rio Olympics silver medallist Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia and three-time World championships medalist Matthew Wearn of Australia. In the final race, Vishnu took the 15th spot.

India's Nethra Kumanan competes during women's one-person dinghy (laser) race at the Enoshima harbour during the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Fujisawa, Japan.

On Friday, Nethra came 37th in race 9 and 38th in the last one.

The Indian men’s 49er pair of Varun Thakkar and K.C. Ganapathy was placed 17th after nine races. The Indian duo finished 17th, 11th and 16th in the day's three races.

The top-10 sailors based on their lowest net totals will qualify for the medal round which begins on Sunday.

The results (overall positions):

Laser radial (classification after 10 races): 1. Anne-Marie Rindom (Den) (64 Nett points); 2. Marit Bouwmeester (Ned) (71); 3. Josefin Olsson (Swe) (79); 35. Nethra Kumanan (Ind) (251).

Laser standard (classification after 10 races): 1. Matthew Wearn (Aus) (49); 2. Hermann Tomasgaard (Nor (71); 3. Tonci Stipanovic (Cro) 74; 20. Vishnu Saravanan (Ind) (156).

Men's 49er (after nine races): 1. Peter Burling & Blair Tuke (NZ); 2. Dylan Fletcher & Stuart Bithell (GBr); 3. Diego Botin Le Chever & Iago Lopez (Esp); 17. Varun Thakkar & K.C. Ganapathy (Ind).