Tokyo Olympics | Ravi Dahiya loses final bout, wins silver

Ravi Kumar of India in action against Zavur Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya (57kg) has clinched silver medal in Olympics after losing 4-7 in final to Russian Olympic Committee's Zavur Uguev.

Despite starting off cautiously Uguev got off to the mark and doubled his lead within seconds.Ravi might have equalled the scoreboard at 2-2 but Uguev showing off his immense power again took the lead as the Indian wrestler trailed 4-2 after the conclusion of the first period.

Uguev came firing on all cylinders and further extended his lead as he gave no chance to Ravi to dominate the game.

At one point, Uguev was leading the match 7-2 when Ravi earned two more points to come close to his opponent


