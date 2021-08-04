Tokyo Olympics | P.V. Sindhu dedicates medal to fans

Shuttler and her coach presented with a golden salver on arrival

World champion P.V. Sindhu dedicated her Tokyo Olympics bronze to her supporters and those who have played a part in her journey so far.

After being felicitated by the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who described Sindhu as “one of the greatest Olympians India has produced,” she said, “In Tokyo, I could not see many spectators, fans but I am sure, billions of people from India have shown their love, support and put in all the efforts and blessings. So I dedicate (this medal) to all of them. I can’t thank you all enough for your support and encouragement.

“My parents are here and I would like to thank them for their efforts and sacrifices that got me here. Especially my coach Park Tae-sang, with whom I have been working for more than a year now. I think his hard work and dedication got us to where we wanted our dreams to come true. And it has come true.”

Thakur, in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presented Sindhu with a golden salver. Another golden salver was presented to her Korean coach Park.