Taekwondo Premier League to be held from June 22 to 26

May 22, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The inaugural edition of the Taekwondo Premier League will be held from June 22 to 26 featuring 12 teams with a prize money of ₹15 lakhs besides several individual prizes at stage, according to Dr. Venkata K. Ganjam, Founder Director of the League.

Interestingly, the TPL also has four women being the team owners - former Miss India Asia Pacific and Miss Asia Pacific World Srishti Rana (Haryana Hunters), Ruchita Mittal (Maharashtra Avengers), a diamond businesswoman, Shilpa Patel (Bengaluru Ninjas), an entrepreneur in hospitality, and Isha Patel (Chennai Strikers).

The logo of the TPL was unveiled in Hyderabad on May 21 in the presence of the other team owners Shyam Patel (Delhi Warriors), owner of Global Sports, Allu Venkat Reddy (Hyderabad Gliders) Chairman of iMark Developers, Vijay Kumar Bhansali (Gujarat Thunders), a social activist of international repute, and Bijit Gogoi (Assam Heroes), Mr. India 2006.

“The League is a team event with each team comprising five members including a captain and each contest will be of five rounds of 1.30 minutes each with a strategic time of 30 seconds. We have restricted the league to 58.1kg-67.9 kg category,” founder director Duvvuri Ganesh said.

“All ranked players from across the country have been selected for the League which will be telecast live on Doordarshan Sports,” he said. “We hope the League will be a huge success for it has been long due. And we have plans to have a similar league at the international level too,” Mr. Ganesh said. “This is a proud moment for all of us at the TPL,” Dr. Ganjam, Founder Director, said.

“Taekwondo is a very popular sport in India, with over 10 lakh registered players. The TPL will be a great opportunity for players to hone their skills,” he added. Founder-Director Navneetha Bachu said.

“I’ve been associated with taekwondo for nearly two decades. I am happy to see the TPL taking shape,” she said.

Suresh Chukkapalli, honorary Consul General of Republic of Korea, hoped the League would usher in a new era for the sport in India.