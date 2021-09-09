Svayam celebrates paralympians

Deepa Malik, president Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), thanked Svayam for its efforts and stressed the importance of accessibility.

The contingent of 54 athletes, which returned with 19 medals including five gold from the Tokyo Paralympics, was felicitated at a dinner hosted by accessibility partner Svayam on Thursday.

The athletes were provided specially modified accessible vehicles by Svayam right before their departure for the Games, and for their visit to the Prime Minister’s home on Thursday.

“It is possible for every individual to discover the best version of themselves if given the right opportunity. We can do that by making our infrastructure and facilities accessible to everyone. India’s triumph at the Paralympics is a clear example. Accessibility for all is what we strive for at Svayam,” said Sminu Jindal, founder Svayam.

Accessibility

Deepa Malik, president Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), thanked Svayam for its efforts and stressed the importance of accessibility.

“Accessibility is one of the most important features of Para Games. If we are able to make our grounds and stadiums accessible for our para athletes, we will definitely get champions.

“Our association with Svayam has been very fruitful. It also reminds us that there is still so much to do in this field,” she said.

Gursharan Singh, secretary general PCI, stressed that accessibility was not restricted to persons of disability.

“Our athletes will inspire the youth and spread awareness about the need for holistic development of infrastructure for the differently abled. It is for everyone,” said Gursharan.

In its comprehensive drive towards accessibility, Svayam has made the PCI website accessible and had a social media campaign to cheer the paralympians right through the Games.

Svayam has played a significant role in making the Indira Gandhi International airport in the capital, and many other airports across the country, accessible.

It has been a constant drive by Svayam. A lot has been done to encourage and inspire the Indian athletes to win 19 medals in Tokyo, a big leap from four medals in the last edition in Rio in 2016.