HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sunhit goes into the sole lead

August 17, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI:

K. Keerthivasan
Sunhit played some sensible golf to top the leaderboard

Sunhit played some sensible golf to top the leaderboard | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Playing under tough windy conditions, Sunhit Bishnoi performed admirably to card a four-under 68 for a total of 10-under 134 and take a one-shot lead on the second day of the India Cements Pro golf championship at the Cosmo-TNGF course here on Thursday. However, the other overnight leader Gaurav Pratap Singh slipped to joint 23rd position.

Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma (67) finished second 135 and Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain was third place a stoke behind.

Sunhit, who had six birdies and two bogeys, was on a roll till the 14th hole, producing some high quality approach shots and chip-putts. He had bogeys on 15th & 18th after missing a few putts.

Sunhit said, “I’ve been playing with a lot of confidence and that reflects in my scores this week. I’m visualising and executing my shots really well. Since the conditions were tougher today, with the flags tucked in and the wind picking up, I was a little conservative in my approach as compared to round one.”

PGTI Order of Merit leader Om Prakash Chouhan was tied 14th at four-under 140 while Aman Raj was tied 45th at one-over 145. None of the Chennai-based players made the cut.

The results: 1. Sunhit Bishnoi 10-under 134; 2. Akshay Sharma 135; 3. Jamal Hossain 136; 4. Mohd. Azhar & Harendra Gupta 137, 6. K. Prabagaran & Mukesh Kumar 138.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.