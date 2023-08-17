Sunhit goes into the sole lead

August 17, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Playing under tough windy conditions, Sunhit Bishnoi performed admirably to card a four-under 68 for a total of 10-under 134 and take a one-shot lead on the second day of the India Cements Pro golf championship at the Cosmo-TNGF course here on Thursday. However, the other overnight leader Gaurav Pratap Singh slipped to joint 23rd position.

Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma (67) finished second 135 and Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain was third place a stoke behind.

Sunhit, who had six birdies and two bogeys, was on a roll till the 14th hole, producing some high quality approach shots and chip-putts. He had bogeys on 15th & 18th after missing a few putts.

Sunhit said, “I’ve been playing with a lot of confidence and that reflects in my scores this week. I’m visualising and executing my shots really well. Since the conditions were tougher today, with the flags tucked in and the wind picking up, I was a little conservative in my approach as compared to round one.”

PGTI Order of Merit leader Om Prakash Chouhan was tied 14th at four-under 140 while Aman Raj was tied 45th at one-over 145. None of the Chennai-based players made the cut.

The results: 1. Sunhit Bishnoi 10-under 134; 2. Akshay Sharma 135; 3. Jamal Hossain 136; 4. Mohd. Azhar & Harendra Gupta 137, 6. K. Prabagaran & Mukesh Kumar 138.