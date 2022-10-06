Other Sports

Tamil Nadu finishes with six medals in squash

The victorious Tamil Nadu men’s team. From left: Navaneeth Prabhu, Abhay Singh, S. Velavan and Harinderpal Singh. Photo: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu finished with a rich haul of six medals, including three gold, two silver and a bronze, in the squash event of the 36th National Games in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

The results:

Men’s team, final: TN bt Maharashtra 2-0 (S. Velavan bt Suraj Chand 11-4, 11-8, 11-5; Abhay Singh bt Rahul Baitha 11-7, 11-9, 11-4).

Men's singles, final: Abhay Singh (TN) bt S. Velavan (TN) 11-2, 11-6, 3-11, 11-8.

Women’s team, final: Delhi bt TN 2-0 (Anahat Singh bt Rathika Seelan 11-3, 11-5, 11-3; Tanvi Khanna bt Sunayna Kuruvilla 11-5, 11-8, 11-2).

Women’s singles, final: Sunayna Kuruvilla (TN) bt Urvashi Joshi (Mah) 9-11, 7-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-1.


