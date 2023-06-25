HamberMenu
Special Olympics World Games | Indian team crosses 150-medal mark on penultimate day

India now have a whopping 157 medals (66 gold, 50 silver, 41 bronze) with a day left in the Games

June 25, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - Berlin

PTI
The flag of the Special Olympics is hoisted during the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on June 17, 2023. Special Olympics is, according to the organisers, the world's largest sports movement for people with intellectual disabilities.

The flag of the Special Olympics is hoisted during the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on June 17, 2023. Special Olympics is, according to the organisers, the world’s largest sports movement for people with intellectual disabilities. | Photo Credit: AFP

Roller skaters continued to impress as they grabbed two gold and three silvers on the penultimate day to help India go past 150-medal mark at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

India now have a whopping 157 medals (66 gold, 50 silver, 41 bronze) with a day left in the Games.

Arayan (300m) and Deepen (1000m) were the gold medal winner roller skaters.

Special Olympics: Haryana's Saraswati finds golden success mantra on wheels

The Indian men mixed 5x5 basketball team beat Portugal 6-3 to claim gold. The women's 5x5 team settled for a silver after losing to Sweden in the final on Saturday.

In volleyball, India beat Korea 2-0 in the men's/mixed bronze medal match. In the women's unified team event, India won gold, beating UAE in a topsy-turvy contest.

In tennis, Swaraaj Singh lost to Tamas Torok to win silver in the men's singles Level 5 event.

India also won a silver in women's handball after losing to Azerbaijan in the final.

The final day’s action on Sunday will see India vie for medals in athletics, lawn tennis and cycling.

The Indian contingent is made up of 198 athletes and unified partners and 57 coaches to compete in 16 sports.

The Special Olympics World Games is an event held to promote recognition and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities.

