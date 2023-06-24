Special Olympics: Haryana's Saraswati finds golden success mantra on wheels

June 24, 2023 03:09 am | Updated 03:09 am IST - Berlin

Saraswati clinched the 500m roller skating race in the Special Olympics World Games here. Her cool-down lap saw her skate straight into the jubilant arms of her coaches, cheering and rooting for her from the sidelines.

Angelina Mary Poussin claimed the silver in the 100m.

Ranveer, Rahul win by record-breaking margin

Meanwhile, Ranveer Saini and Rahul Agarwal won the gold in golf while Ankush Saha triumphed in Level 1 golf.

Ranveer and Rahul played four rounds and were on the top of the leaderboard on all four days. They won by a record-breaking margin of 18 shots.

India added 21 medals to its overnight tally of 55 — 26 gold, 30 silver, 20 bronze — by the end of action on Thursday.

In judo, Suhalia Parveen won silver to notch up India’s first medal in the event.

In powerlifting, India has already accounted for 20 medals. V. Harish and Siya Sarode added four gold medals to that tally. The former won gold in squat, bench press and combined events while the latter took the squat gold.

In tennis, India’s Swaraaj Singh defeated Lovlesh Sharma 6-3, 6-2 in the Level X semifinals. Lovelesh will have a chance at redemption in the bronze medal match on June 23.