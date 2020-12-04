Sneha Singh wins second pro-title

Sneha Singh of Hyderabad won her second pro-title when she notched up a four-shot clear victory with rounds of 71, 72 and 74 for a total of one-over par.

The 16-year-old amateur dominated from first day of the tournament in a competitive field which also included Vaani Kapoor and Diksha Dagar.

Mixed bag

In the final round, Sneha had bogeyed the first, 11th, 14th and a triple bogey on the sixth hole, but made birdies on second, seventh, 10th and the 15th to recover smartly.

“I was playing after nine months because of the pandemic break and also because I had to focus on academics. I practised for a few days before coming here and am glad with this performance,” Sneha said.

She thanked NMDC for the support and also the management of her school Delhi Public School for letting her train and compete under the watchful eyes of her father-cum-coach Sanjay Kumar Singh.

“Yes, my dream is to win big tournaments for India,” she concluded.