Smit stuns Ashmita, Unnati shocks Malvika

In fine form: Priyanshu Rajawat sailed through his semifinal against Kaushal Dharmamer. File   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Pulling off stunning upsets, Smit Toshniwal and Unnati Hooda set up the women’s title-clash in the $75,000 Odisha Open badminton tournament at Cuttack on Saturday.

Smit knocked out Ashmita Chaliha, seeded five, 21-19, 10-21, 21-17 after Unnati surprised Malvika Bansod 24-22, 24-22.

For the men’s title, Priyanshu Rajawat will play Kiran George.

Trailing 14-19, Smit reeled off seven straight points to close out the opening game. Ashmita responded by breaking away from 9-8 and winning the final six points of the second game. In the decider, Smit came back from 0-5 and 15-17 to win the last six points and reached the final.

Earlier, from 7-15, Malvika made it 17-16 and even went on to hold a game-point at 22-21. But Unnati stayed calm to convert her third game-point.

In the second game, Malvika rallied from 5-14 to lead 20-18. Unnati made it 20-all and saved a third game-point. She finally converted her second match-point for a memorable triumph.

Priyanshu dismissed Kaushal Dharmamer in straight games. Kiran proved stronger after dropping the first game to Ansal Yadav.

The results (semifinals): Men: Priyanshu Rajawat bt Kaushal Dharmamer 21-17, 21-14; Kiran George bt Ansal Yadav 19-21, 21-12, 21-14.

Women: Smit Toshniwal bt Ashmita Chaliha 21-19, 10-21, 21-17; Unnati Hooda bt Malvika Bansod 24-22, 24-22.


Printable version | Jan 31, 2022 8:04:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/smit-stuns-ashmita-unnati-shocks-malvika/article38347206.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

