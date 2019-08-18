Shotgun World Cup: Chenai misses out on another final

Olympian Kynan Chenai shot 114 out of 125 and missed the men’s trap final by three points in the Shotgun World Cup here on Saturday. Following rounds of 24, 21, 22, 24 and 23, Kynan placed 23rd in a field of 157 shooters.

Kynan could not make the finals despite shooting 123, 122 and 120 in earlier World Cups at Acapulco, Al Ain and Changwon respectively earlier this season.

Prithviraj Tondaiman shot 22, 25, 22, 20 and 24 for the 31st spot. Former World champion Manavjit Sandhu had the stock of his gun broken during the first round of competition, and could not continue any further.

The Indian shooters have to bank on the Asian Championship in Doha in November, for the last set of Olympic berths.

The mixed trap event, and the skeet competition will continue in the World Cup in Lahti.