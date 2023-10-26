October 26, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Harmehar Singh Lally won the junior men’s skeet gold, beating compatriot Bhavtegh Singh Gill 52-50 in the 15th Asian shooting championship in Changwon, Korea, on Thursday.

Harmehar also helped the team win the gold, in partnership with Bhavtegh and Ritu Raj Bundela.

In junior women’s skeet, qualification topper Raiza Dhillon (116) was beaten to the gold 49-47 by Diana Sabekova of Kazakhstan. Raiza won the team gold in the company of Muffaddal Zahra Deesawala and Sanjana Ssood.

In the 50-metre free pistol Grand Prix event, India won the men’s silver through Ravinder Singh, and junior silver through Kamaljeet.

The results:

Skeet: Junior men: 1. Harmehar Lally 52 (117); 2. Bhavtegh Gill 50 (113); 3. Wu Yunxuan (Chn) 42 (115); 4. Abhay Sekhon 34 (114); 8. Ritu Raj Bundela 112. Team: 1. India 342; 2. Kazakhstan 330; 3. Korea 301.

Junior women: 1. Diana Ssabekova (Kaz) 49 (108); 2. Raiza Dhillon 47 (116); 3. Jiang Chaoyu (Chn) 39 (112); 6. Muffaddal Deesawala 11 (110); 7. Sanjana Sood 106. Team: 1. India 332; 2. Kazakhstan 311; 3. Korea 270.

50m free pistol: Men: 1. Choe Boram (Kor) 558; 2. Ravinder Singh 556; 3. Lim Hojin 555; 8. Amanpreet Singh 546; 11. Aniket Khidsse 534; 12. Ram Babu 530; Women: 1. Lee Junseop (Kor) 545; 2. Kamaljeet 543; 3. Kim Hyunsu (Kor) 542; 5. Suresh Sankhla 538; 8. Ankait Tomar 521.