HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shooter Esha ‘highly satisfied’ with her performance

October 03, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Shooter Esha Singh with Asian Games medal

Shooter Esha Singh with Asian Games medal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HYDERABAD

Asian Games multiple medallist shooter Esha Singh said her “highly satisfying” performance winning a gold and three silver which should only let her look far beyond in terms of her capabilities as she embarks on the journey to book a slot for the Paris Olympics next year.

“My coach Ved Prakash sir made a few technical changes during my training before the Asian Games which really helped me a lot,” said Esha, who dedicated her medals to the coach, on arrival back home here on Tuesday.

“Well, it is a different kind of experience in the Asian Games and the competition was very tough obviously, especially from the Chinese and the Koreans. I am glad that I could put up such a show ,” she said.

“Honestly, I was never targetting any medal but the focus as always has been on the process. It was great everything fell in place,” Esha said.

“Personally, the 25 m pistol individual silver was very special for the way I showed my temperament and came back strongly,” she said.

“I don’t think there will be any pressure as I look to realise another dream of winning an Olympics medal. I will continue to work hard to realise that goal too,” Esha said.

“The Asiad was very well organised and it was a different kind of experience,” she said.

“It has been hectic for the last few days and today back home there were felicitations by the Telangana minister Mr. Malla Reddy. I just want to relax now, have biryani cooked by my mom,” said a smiling Esha.

Her next major assignment is the Asian Championship in Korea next month and she will be joining the national camp again in a few days.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.