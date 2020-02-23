Other Sports

Sharath & Sathiyan win silver

A. Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan settled for the men’s doubles silver at the ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open after losing the summit clash to Germany’s Benedikt Duda and Patrick Franziska 11-5, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, M.R. Hansini bagged the mini-cadet girls’ singles bronze at the Swedish Junior and Cadet Open at Orebro.

The 10-year-old fifth standard student started her main draw challenge after a couple of wins in the group stages before going down to Russia’s Iuliia Pugovkina 12-10, 9-11, 5-11, 8-11 in the last-four stage.

