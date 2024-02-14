Season three of Prime Volleyball League launched

February 14, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The third season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL), set to begin at the SDAT muti-purpose Nehru indoor stadium here on Thursday, was officially launched at the Taj Club House here on Wednesday.

The league CEO Joy Bhattacharjya and Baseline Ventures Pvt. Ltd.’s co-founder and managing director Tuhin Mishra were present along with the nine team captains.

Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, Mumbai Meteors, and this season’s entrant Delhi Toofans are the nine teams.

This season, which ends on March 21, will see the introduction of Super 5s. The Super 5s stage will take place from March 11 to 18 when the top five teams from the league stage will compete in a round-robin format.

The team that finishes first in the Super 5s will directly qualify for the final, while the second-placed and the third-placed teams will compete in the eliminator on March 19 to decide the other finalist.

On Super 5s, Calicut Heroes captain Jerome Vinith said: “It’s good for all the teams. Because, it’s very difficult to show our potential in 15 points. Semifinal is just one match, and 15 points is very short-term. It’s very nice of Prime Volleyball to add this thing.”

Every match will be played for five sets, and each set will be played for 15 points.

A 5-0 win will bring the team three points, while any other win will bring two points. In case of a tie in the number of points in the standings, the sets won will be considered.

The eliminator and final will be played in the standard best-of-five format.