Returning my Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award: Vinesh Phogat writes to PM Modi

Vinesh's decision comes days after Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and Deafylmpics champion Virender Singh Yadav returned their Padma Shri awards

December 26, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat. File.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat on December 26 said she is returning her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government protesting against the election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-loyalist Sanjay Singh as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, the wrestler wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vinesh's decision comes days after Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and Deafylmpics champion Virender Singh Yadav returned their Padma Shri awards.

Also read: Wrestling Federation of India timeline | From allegations, elections to suspension

"I am returning my Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award," Vinesh announced through a letter that she posted in her X (formerly Twitter) account.

On Thursday, Sanjay Singh was elected as the president of the WFI after the panel led by the close aide of Brij Bhushan won 13 of the 15 posts.

The wrestlers had demanded that no close associate of Brij Bhushan should enter the WFI administration.

Following the election, Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik announced that she would quit the sport.

However, the Sports Ministry had later suspended the newly-elected panel for not following the provisions of its own constitution while taking decisions and also asked the IOA to constitute an ad-hoc panel to manage the affairs of the sports body.

In suspending the fresh panel, the government cited its "hasty announcement" of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals "without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers" for preparations.

