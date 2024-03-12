GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PVL | Bengaluru Torpedoes fights back brilliantly to upend Ahmedabad Defenders

March 12, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

K. Keerthivasan

As attacker Angamuthu’s spike went past the baseline in the fifth and deciding set, the Bengaluru Torpedoes team erupted in delight. For, it was a magnificent triumph as the Torpedoes fought back valiantly from two sets down to script a 14-16, 7-15, 16-14, 15-9, 15-13 win over the defending champion Ahmedabad Defenders in a Prime Volleyball League Super 5 match here on Tuesday.

After the defeat to Delhi Toofans the other day, it was important for Bengaluru to win and stay alive in the Super 5.

In fact, the win was engineered by its star player T. R. Sethu, who produced some telling smashes when his team need them the most, and blocker P. V. Jishnu.

In the fifth set, when Ahmedabad went ahead 11-9, Bengaluru opted for a ‘Super Point’ and won it through a good block to equalise.

With attacker Nandhagopal going great guns for the Defenders, it looked difficult for the Torpedoes at this stage. With the scores at 13-13, Sethu pulled off a brilliant point with a neatly executed smash before Angamuthu, who was largely consistent throughout the contest, faltered.

Ahmedabad routed Bengaluru in the first two sets as setter Muthusamy Appavu set it up wonderfully for attackers Nandha and Max Senica. Ilya Burau and Shikhar Singh did well to neutralise the attack of Sethu.

