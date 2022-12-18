  1. EPaper
Pro Kabaddi League | Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan, clinch title

December 18, 2022 06:11 am | Updated 06:11 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The Panthers played their cards perfectly in the final seconds of the match and clinched their second Pro Kabaddi League title. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the summit clash to emerge champions of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 here on Saturday.

V Ajith, Sunil Kumar and Arjun Deshwal emerged as the best players for Jaipur side with six points each on the night.

Pankaj Mohite pulled off a brilliant raid in the opening minutes of the match as the Puneri Paltan took 3-1 lead.

However, the Jaipur side fought back and levelled the scores at 3-3. But Gaurav Khatri tackled Arjun Deshwal and helped the Pune side regain the lead at 5-4 in the ninth minute.

Thereafter, V Ajith stepped up his game as Jaipur levelled the scores at 6-6. Both sides played out a neck and neck contest until Mohammad Nabibakhsh picked up a raid and a tackle point in quick succession and helped Pune take the lead at 10-8 in the 16th minute.

However, Ajith caught out Sanket Sawant and Gaurav Khatri to help Jaipur put their nose in front at 12-10 in the 19th minute. The Panthers managed to hold the lead at 14-12 at the stroke of half-time.

The Panthers tackled Aditya Shinde and inflicted an All Out in the 22nd minute to take 18-13 lead. However, Akash Shinde pulled off a multi-point raid and Pune tackled Ajith soon after to get within touching distance of Jaipur's score at 17-18.

But Ankush tackled Akash Shinde and helped the Panthers extend their lead further. Aditya Shinde caught out Ankush and Sahul Kumar to keep Pune in the game at 20-23.

But Jaipur's captain Sunil Kumar pulled off a couple of brilliant tackle points as they continued to stay in the lead at 27-22 in the 34th minute.

However, the Pune side didn't give up and tackled Deshwal in the 38th minute and stayed in the contest at 25-29.

Thereafter, Badal Singh tackled V Ajith and Aditya Shinde effected a raid, but Paltan still couldn't find a way to level the scores as the Panthers led at 31-29 in the dying minutes of the game.

The Panthers played their cards perfectly in the final seconds of the match and clinched their second Pro Kabaddi League title.

