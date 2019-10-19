Pro Kabaddi League 2019 final: Warriors have the last roar

Bengal Warriors, playing without star raider and captain Maninder Singh, overcame early jitters to defeat Dabang Delhi 39-34 in the title clash of the seventh season of the ProKabaddi League on Saturday. Warriors skipper Mohammad Nabibakhsh, the Iranian debutant in the league, came up with sharp raids as the decider saw four all-outs, three in favour of the Bengal side.

Nabibakhsh topped the scoring charts with 10 points (nine raid points and one tackle) while Sukesh Hegde, another experienced hand, chipped in with eight points.

Experience to the fore

Jeeva Kumar (four tackle points) rose to the occasion at the back, showing the value of experience in the fourth final of his career. Naveen Kumar’s game-high 18 raid points, including seven bonus points in 24 raids, earned him the coveted MVP honour. However, the final result proved that individual brilliance cannot make up for inspired teamwork.

Maninder, watching from the dugout as assistant coach, was beaming with happiness after the triumph. Warriors’ combative qualities were to the fore in the second half, radiating confidence as the defence shuffled along the backline and catching the rival raiders off-guard. Warriors then moved in for the kill, forcing two all-outs in quick succession (25-21 and 34-24) to rattle Dabang. Naveen’s 22nd Super 10 was reduced to just a mere stat.

Setting the tone

The first half set the tone for an enthralling encounter. Warriors, unable to handle Naveen’s maverick ways and suffering an all-out, recovered from 3-11 down. Nabibakhsh and Hegde, gaining confidence due to solid defensive work, returned from raids arms raised in triumph. Dabang saw the lead slip away and the players took a breather with the teams locked 17-17.

Warriors coach B.C. Ramesh deserves credit for forging a formidable combination using the available players, like he managed last season with Bengaluru Bulls.

Warriors was richer by ₹3 crore while Dabang got ₹1.80 crore.

The result: Bengal Warriors 39 (Mohammad Nabibaksh 10, Sukesh Hegde 8, Jeeva Kumar 4) bt Dabang Delhi 34 (Naveen Kumar 18, Anil 3, Vijay 3).

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Naveen Kumar (Dabang).