HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pankaj Advani makes a winning start in National billiards & snooker championship

A total of 64 players have been divided equally into 16 groups for the main draw round-robin league, with the top two from each qualifying for the knockouts

December 06, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau

Pankaj Advani made a winning start to his 6-red snooker campaign on Wednesday after Cyclone Michaung forced a two-day break in the ongoing 90th National billiards & snooker championships here.

Advani (PSPB), who won a record 26th ISBF world title in Doha last month, brushed aside Sufyan Ahmed of Karnataka 4-0 as he warmed up for the challenges ahead with breaks of 41, 44 and 34 in Group A.

A total of 64 players have been divided equally into 16 groups for the main draw round-robin league, with the top two from each qualifying for the knockouts.

Among other notable matches of the day, last year’s semi-finalist Kamal Chawla (RSPB) put it past Hassan Badami (Maharashtra) 4-0 in Group B and Aditya Mehta (PSPB) beat Vijay Nichani (TN) 4-1 in Group G.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.