Overseas Tokyo ticket holders may get only partial refunds

Many fans living outside Japan who bought Tokyo Olympic tickets from brokers — so-called Authorized Ticket Resellers — will not get full refunds. And they may have a long wait to get any refunds at all.

The question of refunds came into play a week ago when local organisers and the Japanese government decided to bar most fans from abroad because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are dozen of Authorized Tickets Resellers. They are typically appointed by national Olympic committees and are allowed to charge a 20% handling fee on tickets.

For $2,000 worth of tickets, for instance, the reseller can charge $2,400.

CoSport, the ATR for the United States and other territories and countries, said in a letter over the weekend to ticket holders that it would not refund the handling fee.

It said it would refund the face value of the ticket and the shipping fees.

Tokyo organisers have said they would refund the face value of the tickets, but are not responsible for other added charges.