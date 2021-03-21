Other Sports

NBA | James limps off in Lakers’ loss to Hawks

Ouch, that hurt! LeBron James grimaces as he trips and injures himself in Saturday’s game against Atlanta Hawks.   | Photo Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

LeBron James crashed out of Los Angeles Lakers' 99-94 loss to Atlanta Hawks on Saturday with a right ankle injury that will sideline the NBA superstar indefinitely.

The Lakers superstar collapsed to the court in agony after a collision with Hawks’ Solomon Hill in the second quarter, crying out in pain and clutching his right ankle.

The 36-year-old returned briefly to hit a three-pointer before limping back to the locker room, knocking over a chair in frustration.

ESPN later reported that an MRI scan revealed a high ankle sprain and that James faced an "indefinite" injury layoff. Depending on the severity, recovery from high ankle sprains can take anywhere from a few weeks up to several months.

Devastating blow

A lengthy layoff for James would be a devastating blow to reigning champion Lakers, who are already without star Anthony Davis as he recovers from Achilles tendon trouble.

The Lakers fell to 28-14 to remain in second place in the Western Conference behind Utah Jazz.

Sixth straight victory

Elsewhere, Milwaukee Bucks kept the accelerator down, notching up a sixth straight victory, a 120-113 win over San Antonio Spurs.

In Memphis, the Grizzlies got the better of short-handed Golden State, turning the tables on the Warriors a night after losing to them with a 111-103 victory.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 points and pulled down 15 rebounds.

The results: LA Lakers 94 lost to Atlanta Hawks 99; Memphis Grizzlies 111 bt Golden State Warriors 103.

LA Clippers 125 bt Charlotte Hornets 98; Milwaukee Bucks 120 bt San Antonio Spurs 113; Phildelphia 76ers 129 bt Sacramento Kings 105.

