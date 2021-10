National women’s boxing championships | Simranjit ousts Pwilao

Shiksha, Manisha post impressive wins

Olympian Simranjit Kaur gave a clinical performance to beat defending champion Pwilao Basumatary by a split decision in a 60kg quarterfinal bout in the National women’s boxing championships at the St. Joseph International School in Hisar on Monday.

In another fascinating contest, Shiksha of Railways staved off a strong challenge from World youth champion Babyrojisana Chanu to post a 5-0 win in a 54kg bout.

Former Asian bronze medallist Manisha Moun executed her plans well to beat Radha Patidar of Madhya Pradesh 5-0 in a 57kg quarterfinal duel.

Important results (quarterfinals): 48kg: Manju Rani (RSPB) bt Simran (Chd) 5-0, S. Kalaivani (TN) bt Jyotika Bisht (HP) 5-0, Nitu (Har) bt Amisha Bharti (Asm) 5-0; 50kg: Ramya Guduru (AP) bt Neha Bai (Jha) 5-0, Anamika (RSPB) bt Sanjeeta (Har) 5-0; 52kg: Nikhat Zareen (Tel) bt Manju Basumatary (Asm) 5-0, Jyoti Gulia (RSPB) bt Vanlalduati (AIP) 5-0; 54kg: Jamuna Boro (Asm) bt Gayatri Kasnyal (Utk) 5-0, Shiksha (RSPB) bt Babyrojisana Chanu (Man) 5-0; 57kg: Poonam (Har) bt Mandeep Kaur (Pun) 4-1, Manisha Moun (AIP) bt Radha Patidar (MP) 5-0, Sonia Lather (RSPB) bt Vinakshi Dhota (HP) 5-0; 60kg: Simranjit Kaur (Pun) bt Pwilao Basumatary (Asm) 4-1, Jaismine (Har) bt Ritu (Chd) 5-0; 63kg: Parveen (Har) bt Manju Bamboria (MP) 5-0; 66kg: Ankushita Boro (Asm) bt Lalbuatsihi (AIP) 5-0, Niharika Gonella (Tel) bt Babita Bisht (Utk) 5-0; 70kg: Srisha Jampula (Goa) bt Shivani Bharti (Bih) 3-2, Arundhati Choudhary (Raj) bt Shretima Thakur (HP) 5-0; 75kg: Saweety (Har) bt Kavita (Utk) 5-0; 81kg: Pooja Rani (Har) bt Sakshi Gaidhani (Mah) 5-0, Kavita Goyat (AIP) bt Anaswara P.M. (Ker) 5-0; 81+kg: Kanwaljit Kaur (Pun) bt Lipakshi (Raj) 4-1.