National shotgun championship | Manavaditya-Anushka duo traps gold

Perfect combo: Manavaditya and Anushka finished on top of the heap

Manavaditya Singh Rathore combined brilliantly with Anushka Singh Bhati to trap the mixed gold for Rajasthan in the 63rd National shotgun championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Manavaditya, who had won the junior men’s gold, after having missed the final of men’s trap in the shoot-off, continued to assert his class, as the Rajasthan pair won the gold 3-2 in the shoot-off, against the Madhya Pradesh team of Priyanshu Pandey and Manisha Keer.

The results:

Mixed trap: 1. Rajasthan (Manavaditya Rathore, Anushka Bhati) 37(3) 143; 2. Madhya Pradesh (Priyanshu Pandey, Manisha Keer) 37(2) 142; 3. Haryana (Lakshay Sheoran, Bhawna Chaudhary) 47 (139); 4. Tamil Nadu (Prithviraj Tondaiman, Nivetha Nenthirasigamani) 44 (141).

Juniors: 1. Haryana (Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Kiran) 47 (140); 2. Delhi (Kirti Gupta, Kabir Sharma) 40 (139); 3. Rajasthan (Vivaan Kapoor, Harshita Chandrawat) 36 (130); 4. Punjab (Jungsher Virk, Hitasha) 35 (134).

