National selection trials-archery | Deepika makes a fine comeback

January 17, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOLKATA

Seasoned archer Deepika Kumari made a fine comeback to claim the top spot in the recurve women’s section after the first phase of the National selection trials for the World Cups, Asia Cups and Paris Olympics.

Deepika had trained with her archer husband, Atanu Das, in Korea for a three-week stint after not being able to return to the Indian side last year, following the birth of her daughter. She topped the chart with 24 points following a system that involved a qualifying round, elimination rounds, and round-robin matches.

Bhajan Kaur (21), Simranjeet Kaur (18), Ankita Bhakat (17.5) and Sangeeta (13) took the second, third, fourth and fifth places respectively after the end of the phase-1 trials on the Sports Authority of India campus here on Wednesday.

Olympic quota place winner B. Dhiraj was number one with 24 points in the recurve men’s section. He was followed by Parth Salunkhe (20), Tarundeep Rai (20), Pravin Jadhav (19.5) and Atanu (17).

Rishabh Yadav (22) perched atop the compound men’s section. Prathamesh Fuge (20.5), Abhishek Verma (18.5), Rajat Chauhan (17.5) and Ojas Deotale (16.5) were second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.

V. Jyothi Surekha (23.5), Aditi Swami (20.5), Sakshi Chaudhary (16.5), Muskan Kirar (15) and Parneet Kaur (15) were the top five archers in compound women’s category.

The next two selection trials will be held in Pune (February 9 to 16) and Sonepat (March 10-17). Points earned from the three trials will be added to select four archers for World Cup stages 1 and 2 and Asia Cup stages 1 and 2. Performances in the World Cups will also be taken into account for future selection.