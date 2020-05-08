Other Sports

Mirza seeks to confirm personal quota for Tokyo

Gearing up: Fouaad Mirza is training in Germany under former World champion Sandra Auffgarth.

Gearing up: Fouaad Mirza is training in Germany under former World champion Sandra Auffgarth.  

With events dropping off, keeping the horses fit has become his priority.

While the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics has left several athletes dealing a break in momentum, Asian Games double-silver medal-winning equestrian rider Fouaad Mirza is in equal parts restless and relieved to be able to take things easy.

Mirza is stationed in Bergedorf, a sparsely populated village in Hamburg State, Germany, training under Sandra Auffgarth, former World champion.

Quite bad

“It’s quite bad actually. But, it’s not a red zone where I stay. We go to the supermarket once in three weeks. Going out to fetch supplies for our animals is permitted here,” Mirza told The Hindu.

Mirza has secured India a berth at Tokyo but is seeking to confirm his personal quota for the Olympics here.

He had earmarked a Four Star Long competition in Motilibretti, Italy, when COVID-19 hit Europe.

“I was still ready to risk it all and go for this event because I thought it’s better I got this done early rather than leave it for later.

“It obviously got cancelled and set off this domino effect where all my qualification events just kept dropping off the calendar.

“The priority then became to tend to the horses and keep them fit so that I am event-ready as soon as it’s safe to resume,” he said.

A big boost for Mirza is the possibility of his old running-mate, Seigneur Medicott recovering in time for the Olympics.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 12:27:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/mirza-seeks-to-confirm-personal-quota-for-tokyo/article31538209.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY