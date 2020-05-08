Mirza seeks to confirm personal quota for Tokyo

While the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics has left several athletes dealing a break in momentum, Asian Games double-silver medal-winning equestrian rider Fouaad Mirza is in equal parts restless and relieved to be able to take things easy.

Mirza is stationed in Bergedorf, a sparsely populated village in Hamburg State, Germany, training under Sandra Auffgarth, former World champion.

Quite bad

“It’s quite bad actually. But, it’s not a red zone where I stay. We go to the supermarket once in three weeks. Going out to fetch supplies for our animals is permitted here,” Mirza told The Hindu.

Mirza has secured India a berth at Tokyo but is seeking to confirm his personal quota for the Olympics here.

He had earmarked a Four Star Long competition in Motilibretti, Italy, when COVID-19 hit Europe.

“I was still ready to risk it all and go for this event because I thought it’s better I got this done early rather than leave it for later.

“It obviously got cancelled and set off this domino effect where all my qualification events just kept dropping off the calendar.

“The priority then became to tend to the horses and keep them fit so that I am event-ready as soon as it’s safe to resume,” he said.

A big boost for Mirza is the possibility of his old running-mate, Seigneur Medicott recovering in time for the Olympics.