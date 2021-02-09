NBA | Lakers pull off another OT win

LeBron James scored a 28-point triple-double as the injury-depleted Los Angeles Lakers bagged a fifth consecutive win on Monday in a 119-112 overtime defeat of Oklahoma City Thunder.
For a second straight game, James and the Lakers were forced to dig deep in overtime, overturning a double-digit deficit early in the fourth quarter to grind out their 19th win of the season.
James finished with 14 rebounds and 12 assists to complete his third triple-double of the season.
In Denver, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way as Milwaukee Bucks notched up a fifth straight victory with a 125-112 defeat of the Nuggets.
Elsewhere in the Western Conference, Devin Booker poured in 36 points as Phoenix Suns overpowered Cleveland Cavaliers 119-113.
The results: Memphis Grizzlies 113 lost to Toronto Raptors; 128; Dallas Mavericks 127 bt Minnesota Timberwolves 122; San Antonio Spurs 105 bt Golden State Warriors 100; Phoenix Suns 119 bt Cleveland Cavaliers 113; Denver Nuggets 112 lost to Milwaukee Bucks 125; LA Lakers 119 bt Oklahoma City Thunder 112.
