Tokyo Olympics | Krajewski jumps into history, Fouaad 23rd

Phenomenal achievement: Julia Krajewski became the first female rider to win gold in individual eventing.  

Germany’s Julia Krajewski became the first individual female athlete to win Olympic gold in individual eventing, since it became a mixed event in 1964, with a near-flawless final jump on her horse Amande de B’Neville at the Games on Monday.

Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza and his horse Seigneur Medicott finished 23rd out of 25 as equestrian programme concluded following dressage and cross country over the past three days.

Britain’s Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen on Monday won the team gold.


