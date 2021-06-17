Other Sports

IOA signs MPL as principal sponsor for Olympics

The Indian Olympic Association on Thursday announced an ₹8 crore sponsorship deal with MPL Sports Foundation till the end of 2022 and covering major events in the period.

The deal will see MPL coming on board as the principal sponsor for the Indian contingents at the Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Asian Games & Commonwealth Games.

In addition, it will also supply the official sports kit for the contingents at the Asian and Commonwealth Games, the IOA said in a statement. Interestingly, it does not include the Olympics kits which will remain unbranded.

Meanwhile, Amul has signed a ₹1 crore deal till December 31 this year specifically covering the Tokyo Olympics.


