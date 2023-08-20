HamberMenu
India''s Anahat Singh clinches gold in Asian Junior Squash

The 15-year-old Anahat defeated Hong Kong’s Ena Kwong 3-1 in the final on Sunday to win the gold medal

August 20, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Dalian (China)

PTI
Anahat Singh clinched the gold medal in the U-17 category of the Asian Junior Squash Individual Championships. File

Anahat Singh clinched the gold medal in the U-17 category of the Asian Junior Squash Individual Championships. File | Photo Credit: PTI

India's Anahat Singh clinched the gold medal in the U-17 category of the Asian Junior Squash Individual Championships, held here from August 16-20.

The 15-year-old Anahat defeated Hong Kong's Ena Kwong 3-1 in the final on Sunday to win the gold medal.

She had beaten Malaysian players Doyce Lee and Whitney Isabelle Wilson in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively.

Last year in Thailand, the Delhi-based Anahat had won her first gold medal of this event.

Anahat also has a bronze medal win, at Macau in the U-13 category in 2019.

The Indian player shot to prominence in 2019 when she won the U-11 title during the British Junior Open Squash and by winning the U-13 title in the Dutch Junior Open Squash.

In 2021, she also reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Open held at Noida, thus becoming a part of the 2021-22 PSA World Tour.

Anahat also represented India in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, becoming the youngest Indian athlete at 14 in the competition.

Earlier this year, Anahat emerged winner in the U-15 category of the British Junior Open Squash, beating Sohaila Hazem of Egypt in the final.

