Indian boxers assured of 12 medals

Alfiya Pathan (81+kg), Geetika (48kg) and Raj Sahiba (75kg) have entered the finals of the 30th Adriatic Pearl boxing tournament in Budva, Montenegro.

Advancing to the semifinals were Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Vinka (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), Neha (54kg), Sanamacha Chanu Thokchom (75kg), Preeti (57kg) and Lucky Rana (64kg) among women.

In the men’s section, Priyanshu Dabas (49kg) and Jugnoo (91+kg) have also reached the semifinals and are assured of at least a bronze each.

Meanwhile, India’s Arambam Naoba Singh (52kg), Sumit (69kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) lost their respective quarterfinal bouts and bowed out of contention.

