India to bid for World Chess Championship hosting rights: AICF secretary Dev Patel

The 17-year-old Gukesh became the youngest ever challenger for the world title by winning the Candidates Tournament in Toronto

April 25, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
Defending world chess champion China’s Ding Liren will be up against the teen-sensation from India D. Gukesh in the World Chess Championship. The AICF secretary Dev Patel said India will bid for the hosting rights of the world chess championship. | Photo Credit: AP/PTI

Newly-elected All India Chess Federation (AICF) secretary Dev Patel on April 25 said the country will bid for the hosting rights of this year's much-anticipated World Championship clash between teen sensation D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China.

The 17-year-old Gukesh became the youngest ever challenger for the world title by winning the Candidates Tournament in Toronto on Monday. The dates and venue for the world championship, which will be held in the last quarter of the year, are yet to be finalised.

"We are open to discussion with FIDE, the apex chess body, and we are certain that the best world championship will be held in India," Patel, who is only 24 and heads the Gujarat Chess Association, told PTI.

"For me now, the most important aim is not to look at this as a World Championship proposal to FIDE, but to actually manifest this into making chess a popular sport in the country," he added.

Patel said the AICF will contact FIDE on this matter on Friday. The States in contention, according to him, are his home base of Gujarat, the traditional chess hub of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking about his expertise in the game, the youngest ever AICF secretary said he has a fair idea of the requirements of the players.

"I understand the complexity of the game and I also know that parents, coaches and the other supporting people literally have to do a lot to make a Gukesh or any other star," he said, referring to his administrative experience running the Gujarat association.

"And surely, the game of chess will be the winner," he added.

Patel was elected to office last month.

