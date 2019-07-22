India cruising towards becoming ‘superpower’, says junior national coach Brett Clarke

Besides his expert advice on table tennis, Brett Clarke’s YouTube channel also lists his wild and whacky videos. In one such video, he has a snake around his neck and the connection he draws between the serpent and the reverse side-spin serve.

But barring Monday — where a majority of matches were all-India affairs — for most of last week, Clarke has been involved in encouraging his new set of wards in succeeding against overseas opponents in the 21st Commonwealth table tennis championship.

It may have been barely a month since the 47-year-old Australian has taken over as the junior national coach. But with senior head coach Dejan Papic’s arrival prolonging due to administrative hassles, Clarke has been thrust with the task of looking after the seniors as well.

Having seen the Indian system from the periphery during his playing days and been an integral part of it for a month, Clarke — the 2002 Commonwealth Games mixed doubles silver medallist — has no qualms in admitting India is cruising towards becoming a “major superpower”.

“In 20 years from now, with the same level of government support and with people flocking to table tennis, India will become a major superpower. If things continue they can challenge China, why not? Everything is possible,” said Clarke.

Creating ripples

With G. Sathiyan having overtaken veteran A. Sharath Kamal in the men’s rankings and Manika Batra creating ripples in the women’s arena for a year, India is aiming for glory beyond Commonwealth nations.

With promising youngsters like Manav Thakkar, Archana Kamath, Manush Shah, Swastika Ghosh and Diya Chitale performing consistently on the world junior circuit, Clarke believes the blend of senior and juniors is leading India in the right direction.

“Many academies with experienced coaches are there around the country and it a great environment to learn. So when juniors finally come to me, I can just add to their game or fine-tune it. “With seniors, they need support,” said Clarke.

“Sharath is playing amazingly right now and all he needs is someone who is there to motivate him. That’s the role with the seniors. Just show interest in them. Tactical knowledge is important but support is most important for them.”

Clarke admitted that qualification for Tokyo is the top-most priority for the leading Indian paddlers but despite being handed a year-long contract for starters, he has set long-term goals.