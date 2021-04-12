Hideki Matsuyama wins Augusta Masters, becomes first from Japan to win men's major

Matsuyama's victory came 10 years after he first competed at the prestigious event when he finished as the low amateur

With the hopes of a nation atop his broad shoulders, Hideki Matsuyama held on to make history Sunday at Augusta, Ga., becoming the first player from Japan to win a men's major tournament with a one-shot victory at the Masters.

After heading into the final round with a four-shot lead, the 29-year old picked up his first victory worldwide in four years with a 1-over par 73 in the final round at Augusta National to finish a steady four days at 10-under 278.

Will Zalatoris, a 24-year old who is not even a full-time member on the PGA Tour, finished in second place at 9 under after shooting a 2-under 70 on Sunday.

Xander Schauffele (72) moved into contention on the back nine, going from seven shots off the lead to two back entering the par 3 16th hole, but atriple-bogey six after a tee shot into the water ended his chances. Schauffele finished tied for third place at 7 under with 2015 champion Jordan Spieth(70).

